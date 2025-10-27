Nashville SC Drops Game One of Its Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Oct. 24, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club will look to even its Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 series and force a decisive Game 3 when it hosts Inter Miami CF in Game 2 next Saturday, Nov. 1 at GEODIS Park after falling 3-1 to the South Florida side in Game 1 Friday night.

Major League Soccer’s 2025 Golden Boot winner Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 19th minute and Miami doubled its lead in the 62nd minute courtesy of a Tadeo Allende header while Nashville SC was a man down with defender Jeisson Palacios sidelined due to MLS’ off field treatment rule which states: “If the referee stops play due to a potential player injury in which the player remains on the ground for more than 15 seconds and the medical staff enters the field of play, the player may be required to leave the field of play for two minutes.”

Messi added a goal in second half added time for a brace before Nashville SC midfielder Hany Muktar scored his fifth career playoff goal on a free kick in the match’s final seconds.

To be young: When he subbed in at the 69th minute, midfielder Matthew Corcoran became the youngest player and first teenager (19 years, 8 months, 7 days) in Nashville SC history to appear in an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match.

First taste: Five Boys in Gold made their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs debuts Friday night: defenders Josh Bauer and Palacios and midfielders Corcoran, Eddi Tagseth and Patrick Yazbek.

Next up: Pro sports playoffs will return to Music City for the first time after a year hiatus when Nashville SC hosts Inter Miami CF in Game 2 at GEODIS Park Saturday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans are encouraged to wear gold to fill The Castle with Nashville’s signature color and will get to witness the unveiling of the club’s 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Championship banner prior to the match. More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email