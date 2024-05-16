Nashville SC Defeats Toronto FC 2-0 at GEODIS Park



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 15, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club defeated Toronto FC 2-0 Wednesday night at GEODIS Park led by defender Shaq Moore’s first-career MLS goal and Teal Bunbury’s third goal of the season. The club is now 4W-1L-5D at home in 2024 across all competitions.

No. 1 Hit: In just his second match back from injury, Moore scored his first-career MLS goal in the 81stminute to give the Boys in Gold the 1-0 lead. Defender Walker Zimmerman registered his first assist of the season.

Totally Tubular Teal: With his stoppage time goal on 90’s Night, Bunbury became the fourth active player to reach 75 career MLS regular season goals. He has now recorded six goals and one assist in his career against Toronto FC, and 11 regular season goals as a Boy in Gold.

10K Gold: Nashville SC’s all-time leading scorer Hany Mukhtar became just the second outfield player in club history to surpass the 10,000 minutes played mark Wednesday night (also Dan Lovitz). Goalkeeper Joe Willis has also accomplished the feat.

Next up: The Boys in Gold will play their second match in four days this weekend when Atlanta United FC visits GEODIS Park on Saturday, May 18 at 12:30 p.m. CT presented by Renasant for MLS Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire. Following the match, which serves as Active-Duty and Veterans Appreciation Day, Nashville SC’s Special Olympics Unified Team will face off against Atlanta United FC’s Unified Team on the GEODIS Park pitch. Tickets are available here.

Source: Nashville SC

