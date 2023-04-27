Nashville SC defeats San Antonio FC in U.S. Open Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 26, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club earned a 1-0 victory over San Antonio FC in the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night at GEODIS Park. Ethan Zubak scored the winning goal for Nashville SC in the second half, while goalkeeper Elliot Panicco recorded the shutout.

The U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 Draw will be held Thursday, April 27 at 1 p.m. CT, streaming live on the B/R App and B/R Football YouTube Channel.

Zubak Does It Again: Nashville SC forward Ethan Zubak scored the game-winning goal in the 71st minute of play, marking the second consecutive season he has recorded the game winning goal. In the club’s first Open Cup match at GEODIS Park, Zubak scored in extra-time last season to lift Nashville SC over Atlanta United FC in the Round of 32.

Magic Of The Cup: Nashville SC’s two Open Cup matches at GEODIS Cup have come with wins. The victory over San Antonio FC also keeps Nashville SC unbeaten against USL Championship sides as an MLS club (also defeated Louisville City FC last season in the Round of 16).

The Pathway To the Pros: Huntsville City FC midfielder Joey DeZart made his Nashville SC debut as a substitute to secure the shutout. Huntsville City FC serves as Nashville’s MLS NEXT Pro affiliate. DeZart has appeared in all five matches for Huntsville City FC this season.

Welcome Atlanta United FC: Nashville SC will host Atlanta United FC at GEODIS Park on Saturday, April 29 at 12:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App, FOX and Fox Deportes. Tickets are available by visiting www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

Source: Nashville SC

MORE SPORTS NEWS