Nashville SC Defeats Dominican side Moca FC 4-0



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 28, 2024) – Nashville SC clinched its Concacaf Champions Cup (CCC) Round One series Wednesday night after defeating Dominican side Moca FC 4-0. The Boys in Gold won the two-leg series 7-0 on aggregate to advance to the CCC Round of 16. The team will host the first leg of its two-leg, Round of 16 series against Inter Miami CF Thursday, March 7 at 8 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park in a rematch of last season’s inaugural Leagues Cup Final.

We’re Closed: The Boys in Gold have begun the 2024 season with three straight shutouts across all competitions. Goalkeeper Joe Willis backstopped the club to clean sheets against Moca FC to start the CCC and the New York Red Bulls in MLS play, and Elliot Panicco kept the streak alive after stopping two shots against Moca FC Wednesday night. Nashville SC also started its 2023 campaign with three straight shutouts, all in MLS play.

Twice as Nice: Forward Foster Ajago netted two goals to secure a brace in his Nashville SC debut Wednesday night. The club signed Ajago in December after he went undrafted in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. Last season at Duke, Ajago tallied 14 goals in 18 games, earned Second Team All American Honors, was named ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and was a semifinalist for the MAC Herman Trophy.

A Night of Firsts: In addition to Ajago, forward McKinze Gaines notched his first tally as a Boy in Gold in the 13th minute to kick off the scoring for Nashville SC. Forward Jacob Shaffelburg closed out the first half with a goal of his own, his first of the 2024 campaign. In the second half, forward Amar Sejdić made his Nashville SC debut.

Next up: The club hits the road this weekend for the team’s first MLS road match of the 2024 season. On Saturday, March 2, the Boys in Gold will face off against the Colorado Rapids at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park at 8:30 p.m. CT. Nashville SC is undefeated against the Colorado Rapids with a 3-0-0 record across all competitions. Nashville SC will then turn its attention back to the Concacaf Champions Cup when the club hosts Inter Miami CF at GEODIS Park on Thursday, March 7 at 8:30 p.m. CT in the first leg of the Round of 16.

