Nashville SC Continues Red-hot Start with 2-0 Win at Atlanta United FC

ATLANTA (April 18, 2026) – Nashville Soccer Club remained atop the Eastern Conference Saturday night with a 2-0 win over Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Cristian Espinoza scored his third MLS goal of the season from Hany Mukhtar and Jeisson Palacios in the 61st minute followed by Shak Mohammed’s first career MLS goal during added time in his first league appearance for Nashville SC, assisted by Mukhtar and Espinoza. Brian Schwake made three saves to hold Atlanta scoreless.

Steady and strong: With tonight’s win, Nashville SC is unbeaten in 13 of 14 matches (9W-1L-4D) across all competitions to start the season for the first time while outscoring opponents 26-5.

He’s golden: Brian Schwake’s three-save shutout was his fourth in MLS this season and his ninth in 14 starts across all competitions (regular season, Concacaf Champions Cup).

Designated and dangerous: For the second straight match, Cristian Espinoza and Hany Mukhtar teamed up to put the Boys in Gold on the board. Before assisting Espinoza’s goal Saturday night, Mukhtar scored from his fellow Designated Player in NSC’s 1-0 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal Series clinching win last Tuesday.

Next up: Nashville SC will return home to play its first MLS match at GEODIS Park since defeating Orlando City SC 5-0 on March 21 when it faces Charlotte FC for the second time this season at 7:30 p.m. CT for Star Wars Night presented by Alliant Insurance Services. Source: Nashville SC More Eat & Drink News