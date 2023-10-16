Nashville SC Beats New England Revolution 3-2 at Home



Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 14, 2023)– Nashville SC (13W-10L-10D, 49 pts.) defeated New England Revolution 3-2 off the back of Dax McCarty’s first MLS goal of the season and Sam Surridge’s debut MLS goal and brace. The win marked Nashville SC’s ninth home win this season, setting a new club record for most home wins in a season.

The Boys in Gold are barreling towards Decision Day on Oct. 21 at GEODIS Park against the New York Red Bulls. The multi-goal win served to tighten Eastern Conference standings, as Nashville SC now sits one point behind Atlanta United FC in sixth place and three points behind New England Revolution in fifth place.

GEODIS Park will play host to two matches this week as Nashville SC will play its Decision Day match on Saturday, Oct. 21, following a United States Men’s National Team match on Tuesday, Oct. 17 in an international friendly against Ghana. GEODIS Park will play host to U.S. Soccer for the second time in 2023 following the United States Women’s National Team in the SheBelieves Cup in February. Tickets for the U.S. MNT match can be found here.

Source: Nashville SC

