Nashville SC announced today its full 2020 preseason schedule, as the club prepares for its inaugural season in Major League Soccer. The club will participate in six preseason matches in Florida before their MLS debut against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium on Feb. 29, presented by Renasant Bank.

Nashville SC players will make their first-ever in-market appearance on Saturday, Jan. 18 when the club hosts its Kit Reveal Party, presented by Renasant Bank, at the Wildhorse Saloon from 2-5 p.m. CT.

The team will travel to Bradenton, Fla. on Jan. 19 to begin its preseason training on the campus of IMG Academy. The first preseason scrimmage for the Boys in Gold will take place at IMG Academy on Jan. 30 when they host Sweden’s top tier club IF Elfsborg at 2 p.m. CT.

After a brief return to Nashville from Feb. 1-3, NSC returns to Tampa, Fla. through Feb. 21 for the second leg of preseason. During that timeframe, Nashville will participate in five preseason matches with four of those contests coming against MLS squads. The complete preseason match information is listed below.

NASHVILLE SC PRESEASON CALENDAR:

Date Opponent Time Location Jan. 30, 2020 IF Elfsborg 2 p.m. CT IMG Academy Feb. 6, 2020 Chicago Fire FC 2 p.m. CT Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay Feb. 9, 2020 Louisville City FC 3 p.m. CT IMG Academy Feb. 12, 2020 Montreal Impact 6 p.m. CT Al Lang Stadium Feb. 16, 2020 FC Cincinnati 5 p.m. CT IMG Academy Feb. 19, 2020 D.C. United 5 p.m. CT Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex

At the conclusion of the club’s preseason, Nashville SC will return to Music City in preparation for its first match in MLS history on Feb. 29 against Atlanta United, presented by Renasant Bank.

Tickets are available through Season Ticket Memberships starting at just $425 ($25 per game). Be sure to secure your place in history with the best seats for Feb. 29 and throughout the inaugural season by visiting NashvilleSC.com/Tickets or calling 615-750-8800.