Nashville SC Announces 2024 Special Olympics Unified Team Roster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 26, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club, in partnership with Special Olympics Tennessee, today held an exceptional signing ceremony at GEODIS Park for its 2024 Special Olympics Unified Team athletes. Joined by Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs and players Dan Lovitz, Jacob Shaffelburg, Taylor Washington, and Joe Willis, each player signed their team contract and participated in their first practice on the GEODIS Park pitch.

The 2024 Unified Team marks the third-straight season Nashville SC has partnered with Special Olympics Tennessee on this initiative. In 2022, Nashville SC formed its inaugural squad and provided Special Olympics Tennessee with a $10,000 donation. In 2023, Unified Team Boy in Gold Carl Ramey was named to the All-Star Team and was awarded co-MVP of the Special Olympics Unified Team All-Star match in Washington, DC.

This year’s Nashville SC Unified Team will play three matches throughout the course of 2024:

May 11 at Charlotte FC’s Unified Team

May 18 vs. Atlanta United FC’s Unified Team at GEODIS Park following Nashville SC’s MLS match against Atlanta United FC

Sept. 14 at Atlanta United FC’s Unified Team

2024 Nashville SC Special Olympics Unified Team Roster:

1 | Braden Jenkins

2 | Breahn Fisher

4 | Harper Gibson

3 | Sydney Stake

5 | Kathryn Morphy

10 | Carl Ramey

13 | Mia Hasan

14 | Adan Ramirez

17 | Aristo Katselis

18 | Bryan Fisher

19 | Caroline Morphy

20 | Kylie McCann

24 | Rogen Bonn

25 | Mihail Katselis

30 | Cole Ballweber

34 | Logan Holdaway

44 | Gray Gibson

47 | Chris Parks

Head Coach: Misty Germek

Assistant Coach: Aaron Addis

Goalkeeper Coach: Meghan Coyle

Team Manager: Ahmed Amedi

Source: Nashville SC

More Sports News