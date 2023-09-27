Nashville SC Academy Roundup: September 23, 2023

Results

Saturday, September 23

U14 vs. Charlotte FC – 2-0 Win

Goals scored by Luca Stephan, Aiden Byasiima

U15 vs. Charlotte FC – 4-1 Win

Goals scored by Cristian Rodriguez, Andre Krikorian (2), Johan Padilla

U17 vs. Charlotte FC – 2-0 Loss

Next Matches

Saturday, September 30 – Currey Ingram Academy

10 a.m. | U13 vs. HVS

12 p.m. | U14 vs. HVS

At The Next Level

Three Academy products featured for MLS Next Pro affiliate Huntsville City FC Sunday. Isaiah Jones, Adem Sipić and Alejandro Velazquez-Lopez.

