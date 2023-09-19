Nashville SC Academy Roundup: September 16-18, 2023

Saturday, September 16

U14 vs. Charlotte FC – 3-0 Win

Goals scored by Aiden Byasiima, Liam Stribling, Jayden Sandoval

U15 vs. Charlotte FC – 3-2 Win

Goals scored by Johan Padilla (2), Trystan Salome

U17 vs. Charlotte FC – 2-1 Win

Goals scored by Anthony Rogalski, Chris Applewhite

Sunday, September 17

U13 vs. Wake FC – 2-1 Win

Goals scored by Rain O’Connor, Joseph Nsungu

U14 vs. Wake FC – 3-0 Win

Goals scored by Aiden Byasiima, Jayden Sandoval, Elijah Musoke

Next matches:

September 23

OrhoCarolina Sportsplex

Source: Nashville SC