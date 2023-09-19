Nashville SC Academy Roundup: September 16-18, 2023

Saturday, September 16
U14 vs. Charlotte FC – 3-0 Win
Goals scored by Aiden Byasiima, Liam Stribling, Jayden Sandoval
U15 vs. Charlotte FC – 3-2 Win
Goals scored by Johan Padilla (2), Trystan Salome
U17 vs. Charlotte FC – 2-1 Win
Goals scored by Anthony Rogalski, Chris Applewhite
Sunday, September 17
U13 vs. Wake FC – 2-1 Win
Goals scored by Rain O’Connor, Joseph Nsungu
U14 vs. Wake FC – 3-0 Win
Goals scored by Aiden Byasiima, Jayden Sandoval, Elijah Musoke
Next matches:
September 23
OrhoCarolina Sportsplex
