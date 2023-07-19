Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of July 18, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of July 18, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted
1Chadwick Wells
DOB: 11/7/1998
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2
Last seen in North Nashville
2Keondre Wells
DOB: 10/17/2001
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2
Last seen in North Nashville
3Tyrone D. Walker
DOB: 4/19/1994
Wanted for Grand Jury Indictment: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated, Weapon-Felon in Possession, Probation Violation-Felony, Failure to Appear x4
Last seen unknown
4Perry D. Reed
DOB: 2/10/2000
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated
Last seen unknown
5Christopher L. Hulka
DOB: 5/6/1976
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: Vehicular Homicide-Intoxication, Driving-Suspended License
Last seen unknown
6Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales
DOB: 5/19/1994
Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery-Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child
Last seen unknown
7Ronald L. McKnight
DOB: 2/14/1981
Wanted for Aggravated Burglary x16, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Kidnapping, Parole Violation, Theft of Firearm, Theft of Property x6, Vandalism x4, Weapon-Dangerous Felon, Weapon-Felon in Possession
Last seen unknown
8Kenneth M. Harris
DOB: 5/6/1989
Wanted for Sexual Battery-Without Consent x2 and Domestic Assault
Last seen in East Nashville
9Koreen Bush
DOB: 10/17/1988
Wanted for Sexual Battery-Force or Coercion, Aggravated Assault-Strangulation
Last seen in Central
10Matthew B. Severance
DOB: 7/9/1982
Wanted for Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon x2
Last seen unknown