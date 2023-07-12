Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of July 11, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of July 11, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted
1Chadwick Wells
DOB: 11/7/1998
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2
Last seen in North Nashville
2Deshawn Wells
DOB: 2/15/2003
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2
Last seen in North Nashville
3Keondre Wells
DOB: 10/17/2001
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2
Last seen in North Nashville
4Tyrone D. Walker
DOB: 4/19/1994
Wanted for Grand Jury Indictment: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated, Weapon-Felon in Possession, Probation Violation-Felony, Failure to Appear x4
Last seen unknown
5Perry D. Reed
DOB: 2/10/2000
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated
Last seen unknown
6Christon D. Collins
DOB: 3/8/2004
Wanted for Homicide-Criminal, Probation Violation-Felony x2
Last seen unknown
7Christopher L. Hulka
DOB: 5/6/1976
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: Vehicular Homicide-Intoxication, Driving-Suspended License
Last seen unknown
8Koreen Bush
DOB: 10/17/1988
Wanted for Sexual Battery-Force or Coercion, Aggravated Assault-Strangulation
Last seen in Central
9Matthew B. Severance
DOB: 7/9/1982
Wanted for Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon x2
Last seen unknown
10Tabetha M. Pruett
DOB: 7/20/1988
Wanted for Aggravated Burglary and Failure to Appear x8
Last seen in West Nashville