Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.
Nashville’s Top Most Wanted
Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted
1. Jeremiah T. Abel
DOB: 8/21/1981
Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13
Last Seen unknown
2. Keesean T. Campbell
DOB: 12/30/1998
Wanted for Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Aggravated- Weapon or object x3, Theft of Property
Last seen in Hermitage
3. Brandon G. Martin
DOB: 11/21/1980
Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent
Last Seen in Hermitage
4. Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales
DOB: 5/19/1994
Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.
Last seen in East Nashville.
5. Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr.
DOB: 12/31/1995
Wanted for Criminal Homicide, Reckless Endangerment x2, Aggravated Assault, and Weapon-Dangerous Felon.
Last seen North Nashville.
6. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe
DOB: 5/11/1998
Wanted for Homicide-Reckless, Aggravated Assault x4, Child Neglect, Resisting Arrest, Evading arrest and 6 additional warrants
Last seen in East Nashville.
7. Jose Damaso- Hernandez
DOB: 1/1/1997
Wanted for Vehicular Homicide x2, Aggravated Child Abuse x2, Vehicle Assault and Possession w/ Int- Cocaine
Last seen in South Nashville
8. Robquez Bryant
DOB: 12/3/1998
Wanted for Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon x7, Assault, Aggravated- Strangulation, Aggravated Burglary, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury, Probation Violation, FTA, Vandalism x3, Reckless Endangerment- Weapon
Last seen in Madison
9. Tashara K. Anderson
DOB: 3/30/1995
Wanted for Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon x3, Assault- Fear of bodily injury x2, Probation Violation, Theft of Merchandise x4, FTA x2, Aggravated Kidnapping, Esp. Aggravated Kidnapping, Weapon- Dangerous Felony x2
Last seen in West Nashville
10. Ronald Mcknight
DOB: 2/14/1981
Wanted for Parole Violation, Burglary- Aggravated x8, Weapon- Felony Possession of a Firearm, Theft of Property- $2500 or Gr but Less than $10000
Last seen in West Nashville
If arrested please notify Officer Corteze Armstrong (corteze.armstrong@Nashville.gov) at the Criminal Warrants Division, subject needs to be deleted from Facebook.