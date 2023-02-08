Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of February 7, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of February 7, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.
Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted
1. Adrian Abernathy
DOB: 8/5/1993
Wanted for Vehicular Homicide, Agg Assault x3, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, False Report
Last seen unknown
2. Juan Hernandez
DOB: 7/1/1980
Wanted for Homicide- Criminal, Theft of Vehicle- $2500 or Gr. But less than $10000, Probation Violation- Felony
Last seen Unknown.
3. Anthony D. Spicer Jr.
DOB: 5/5/1996
Wanted for Rape of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery x3, Solicitation of a Minor x2
Last seen in Unknown.
4. Ricky Johnson
DOB: 4/18/1984
Wanted for Homicide- Criminal
Last seen unknown
5. Keesean T. Campbell
DOB: 12/30/1998
Wanted for Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Aggravated- Weapon or object x3, Theft of Property
Last seen in Hermitage
6. Marlon D. Lewis
Wanted for Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Especially Aggravated, Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon
Last seen unknown
7. John L. Sullivan
DOB: 4/10/1982
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon, Assault, Aggravated- Strangulation, Weapon- Felon in Possession- Firearm, Contraband in Penal Institution- Weapon
Last seen unknown
8. Tashara K. Anderson
DOB: 3/30/1995
Wanted for Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon x3, Assault- Fear of Bodily Injury x2, Probation Violation, Theft of Merchandise x4, FTA x2, Aggravated Kidnapping, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Weapon- Dangerous Felony x2
Last seen unknown
9. Aury Newsom
DOB: 10/22/1999
Wanted for Burglary x8, Aggravated Child Endangerment, Aggravated Assault, Vandalism, Reckless Endangerment
Last seen unknown
10. India D. Bell
DOB: 8/9/2001
Wanted for Attempted Homicide
Last seen unknown
Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.