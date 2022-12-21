Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 20, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 20, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.
Nashville’s Top Most Wanted
Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales
DOB: 5/19/1994
Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.
Last seen in East Nashville.
Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted
1. Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales
DOB: 5/19/1994
Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.
Last seen in East Nashville.
2. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe
DOB: 5/11/1998
Wanted for Homicide-Reckless, Aggravated Assault x4, Child Neglect, Resisting Arrest, Evading arrest and 6 additional warrants
Last seen in East Nashville.
3. Peyton Harris
DOB: 1/18/1995
Wanted for Rape without Consent x3, Agg. Statutory Rape x3, Sexual Battery without Consent
Last seen in South Nashville.
4. Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr.
DOB: 12/31/1995
Wanted for Criminal Homicide, Reckless Endangerment x2, Aggravated Assault, and Weapon-Dangerous Felon.
Last seen North Nashville.
5. Joe De Leon
DOB: 6/9/2001
Wanted for Homicide- Criminal
Last Seen in Antioch
6. Aaron Newsome
DOB: 7/1/1981
Wanted for Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury x2, Parole Violation, Weapon- Felon in Possession of handgun, Public Indecency, Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon
Last seen in East Nashville.
7. Travell Price
DOB: 4/24/1978
Wanted for Agg. Assault- Strangulation, Agg. Assault- Deadly Weapon, Weapon- Felon in Possession x2
Last seen in North Nashville.
8. David Gallardo Sanchez
DOB: 11/18/1997
Wanted for Aggravated Assault- Deadly Weapon x2
Last seen in Midtown
9. Princeton Gant
DOB: 8/7/1991
Wanted for Aggravated assault- Deadly weapon, Felon- Poss. of firearm, Domestic Assault- Bodily injury, Probation Violation- Felony
Last seen in North Nashville.
10. Jeremy S. Christie
DOB: 6/26/1978
Wanted for Burglary x4, Theft of Property over $10,000 but less than $60,0000 and Vandalism over $1,000 but less than $2,500
Last seen in East Nashville.
If arrested please notify Officer Corteze Armstrong (corteze.armstrong@Nashville.gov) at the Criminal Warrants Division, subject needs to be deleted from Facebook.