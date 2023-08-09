Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of August 8, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of August 8, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

1 Chadwick Wells DOB: 11/7/1998

Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2

Last seen in North Nashville 2 Keondre Wells DOB: 10/17/2001

Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2

Last seen in North Nashville 3 Tyrone D. Walker DOB: 4/19/1994

Wanted for Grand Jury Indictment: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated, Weapon-Felon in Possession, Probation Violation-Felony, Failure to Appear x4

Last seen unknown 4 Perry D. Reed DOB: 2/10/2000

Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated

Last seen unknown 5 Christopher L. Hulka DOB: 5/6/1976

Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: Vehicular Homicide-Intoxication, Driving-Suspended License

Last seen unknown 6 Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales DOB: 5/19/1994

Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery-Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child

Last seen unknown 7 Aliecia D. McKnight DOB: 12/14/2004

Wanted for Burglary-Motor Vehicle x14, Theft of Firearm x4, Failure to Appear x9

Last seen unknown 8 Thomas H. Beach Wanted for Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon x3, Aggravated Assault-Strangulation, Domestic Assault-Fear of Bodily Injury x4, Harassment Threats, Vandalism-$1000 or less

Last seen unknown 9 Tyler J. Cobb DOB: 3/20/2001

Wanted for Riot, Endangerment-Weapon

Last seen in unknown 10 Matthew B. Severance DOB: 7/9/1982

Wanted for Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon x2

Last seen unknown