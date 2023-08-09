Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of August 8, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of August 8, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
1Chadwick Wells
DOB: 11/7/1998
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2
Last seen in North Nashville
2Keondre Wells
DOB: 10/17/2001
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2
Last seen in North Nashville
3Tyrone D. Walker
DOB: 4/19/1994
Wanted for Grand Jury Indictment: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated, Weapon-Felon in Possession, Probation Violation-Felony, Failure to Appear x4
Last seen unknown
4Perry D. Reed
DOB: 2/10/2000
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated
Last seen unknown
5Christopher L. Hulka
DOB: 5/6/1976
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: Vehicular Homicide-Intoxication, Driving-Suspended License
Last seen unknown
6Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales
DOB: 5/19/1994
Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery-Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child
Last seen unknown
7Aliecia D. McKnight
DOB: 12/14/2004
Wanted for Burglary-Motor Vehicle x14, Theft of Firearm x4, Failure to Appear x9
Last seen unknown
8Thomas H. Beach
Wanted for Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon x3, Aggravated Assault-Strangulation, Domestic Assault-Fear of Bodily Injury x4, Harassment Threats, Vandalism-$1000 or less
Last seen unknown
9Tyler J. Cobb
DOB: 3/20/2001
Wanted for Riot, Endangerment-Weapon
Last seen in unknown
10Matthew B. Severance
DOB: 7/9/1982
Wanted for Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon x2
Last seen unknown