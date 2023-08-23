Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of August 22, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of August 22, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
1Chadwick Wells
DOB: 11/7/1998
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2
Last seen in North Nashville
2Keondre Wells
DOB: 10/17/2001
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2
Last seen in North Nashville
3De’tynn Q. Smith
DOB: 10/13/2003
Wanted for Murder: 1st degree-Premeditated, Attempted Murder-1st degree-Premeditated, Aggravated Robbery, Weapon-Dangerous Felony
Last seen unknown
4Tyrone D. Walker
DOB: 4/19/1994
Wanted for Grand Jury Indictment: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated, Weapon-Felon in Possession, Probation Violation-Felony, Failure to Appear x4
Last seen unknown
5Perry D. Reed
DOB: 2/10/2000
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated
Last seen unknown
6Diego Camaja-Santiago
DOB: 2/24/2000
Wanted for Aggravated Rape-Bodily Injury x2 and Rape-Statutory x2
Last seen unknown
7Ladonte J. Groves
DOB: 7/14/2000
Wanted for Rape-Without Consent, Rape-Force or Coercion, Sexual Battery-Force or Coercion, Sexual Battery-Without Consent, Domestic Assault
Last seen unknown
8Christopher L. Hulka
DOB: 5/6/1976
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: Vehicular Homicide-Intoxication, Driving-Suspended License
Last seen unknown
9Karl A. Terry
DOB: 1/6/1993
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: Kidnapping-Risk of Bodily Injury, Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon x2, Weapon-Felon in Possession, Domestic Assault-Att. to Influence Witness, Vandalism
Last seen unknown
10Amber Fiddler
DOB: 6/24/1988
Wanted for Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon x2, Reckless Endangerment-Weapon, Weapon-Felon in Possession
Last seen unknown