Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of August 22, 2023

Michael Carpenter
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of August 22, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

1Chadwick Wells

DOB: 11/7/1998
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2
Last seen in North Nashville

2Keondre Wells

DOB: 10/17/2001
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2
Last seen in North Nashville

3De’tynn Q. Smith

DOB: 10/13/2003
Wanted for Murder: 1st degree-Premeditated, Attempted Murder-1st degree-Premeditated, Aggravated Robbery, Weapon-Dangerous Felony
Last seen unknown

4Tyrone D. Walker

DOB: 4/19/1994
Wanted for Grand Jury Indictment: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated, Weapon-Felon in Possession, Probation Violation-Felony, Failure to Appear x4
Last seen unknown

5Perry D. Reed

DOB: 2/10/2000
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated
Last seen unknown

6Diego Camaja-Santiago

DOB: 2/24/2000
Wanted for Aggravated Rape-Bodily Injury x2 and Rape-Statutory x2
Last seen unknown

7Ladonte J. Groves

DOB: 7/14/2000
Wanted for Rape-Without Consent, Rape-Force or Coercion, Sexual Battery-Force or Coercion, Sexual Battery-Without Consent, Domestic Assault
Last seen unknown

8Christopher L. Hulka

DOB: 5/6/1976
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: Vehicular Homicide-Intoxication, Driving-Suspended License
Last seen unknown

9Karl A. Terry

DOB: 1/6/1993
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: Kidnapping-Risk of Bodily Injury, Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon x2, Weapon-Felon in Possession, Domestic Assault-Att. to Influence Witness, Vandalism
Last seen unknown

10Amber Fiddler

DOB: 6/24/1988
Wanted for Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon x2, Reckless Endangerment-Weapon, Weapon-Felon in Possession
Last seen unknown

