Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of August 1, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of August 1, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

1Chadwick Wells

DOB: 11/7/1998
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2
Last seen in North Nashville

2Keondre Wells

DOB: 10/17/2001
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2
Last seen in North Nashville

3Tyrone D. Walker

DOB: 4/19/1994
Wanted for Grand Jury Indictment: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated, Weapon-Felon in Possession, Probation Violation-Felony, Failure to Appear x4
Last seen unknown

4Perry D. Reed

DOB: 2/10/2000
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated
Last seen unknown

5Christopher L. Hulka

DOB: 5/6/1976
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: Vehicular Homicide-Intoxication, Driving-Suspended License
Last seen unknown

6Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales

DOB: 5/19/1994
Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery-Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child
Last seen unknown

7Aliecia D. McKnight

DOB: 12/14/2004
Wanted for Burglary-Motor Vehicle x14, Theft of Firearm x4, Failure to Appear x9
Last seen unknown

8Thomas H. Beach

Wanted for Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon x3, Aggravated Assault-Strangulation, Domestic Assault-Fear of Bodily Injury x4, Harassment Threats, Vandalism-$1000 or less
Last seen unknown

9Kenneth M. Harris

DOB: 5/6/1989
Wanted for Sexual Battery-Without Consent x2 and Domestic Assault
Last seen in East Nashville

10Matthew B. Severance

DOB: 7/9/1982
Wanted for Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon x2
Last seen unknown

