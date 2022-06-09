Nashville’s Margaritaville Hotel – “Urban Latitude and Tropical Attitude”

By Anne Braly

School’s out and it’s time to hit the sun for some summer fun at downtown Nashville’s Margaritaville Hotel. It’s more than just a place for a comfy overnight stay. It’s a state of mind. And it makes for the perfect staycation for those wanting a beachy experience without the hassles of packing for a week-long stay.

“We believe locals are choosing Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, rather than the plethora of other options they have, strictly because of our urban latitude and tropical attitude,” says marketing manager Hannah Dati. “We are truly a destination within a destination where couples, family and friends alike can join one another at our hidden oasis pool deck and immerse themselves into the island lifestyle without even leaving their zip code or state.”

So set your watch on island time and get yourself down to Margaritaville where the margaritas come ice cold and a dip in the pool is all you need to chill for a spell.

Walk into the lobby and you’ll know you’re in the right place. A massive blue flip-flop dominates the room; at its heel is a pop top, but don’t head on home. Check in, get your room and put your mind in the right place. Once you’ve been here for a few minutes, you’ll forget about the fact that the busyness of Music City surrounds you.

Go For a Swim

Poolside is the place to be in the heat of the day. Follow the signs to FINS Bar and you’ll be in the right place. No towel? No problem. Check one out before you enter the pool area and use it to mark your spot, whether it be in a pool chair or laid out on the deck.

Though the pool is called a rooftop pool, it’s actually on the fourth floor, but still offers views of the city skyline. In the evening, a firepit adds to the beach vibe. This is a busy place, but its expansive footprint allows for the crowds who come to swim, sun and sip a cold one from the adjacent open-air bar.

There’s live music at the pool and FINS throughout the year, Wednesday through Sunday. And for special occasions, such as holidays and special events in the city, the hotel pulls out all the stops with a poolside DJ party; TWEAK Nashville, a local custom T-shirt pop-up, BraidBabes, local boutiques and more.

“We like to try and activate this area as much as possible by working with local businesses to elevate our guest experience and help promote other local businesses and shops in Nashville,” Dati notes.

The pool is open year-round, with a heating component that warms the water as the outside temperatures get cooler. Swimmers have been known to brave the cooler waters sometimes into December, though March through November is when the pool is at its busiest.

Cheeseburger in Paradise

There are two dining venues at Margaritaville, plus Starbucks, and, naturally, FINS is the place to get that coveted cheeseburger. There’s nothing fancy about it — just a big patty topped with cheese, onions, tomato and lettuce, with a slathering of zesty Fins sauce. That’s it, and it’s perfect. Add a margarita and you’ll spend your day in paradise. FINS also has shrimp tacos, a selection of main-dish salads, wraps, flatbreads, wings and more. It’s a large-open-air space that extends poolside.

Dress down for FINS, but don some shorts, shirt and for heaven’s sake, some flip flops, at least, then make your way downstairs to JWB Grill for its amazing new brunch that will fill you up for the rest of the day, or dinner in a relaxing setting — al fresco and streetside if you wish.

JWB Grill is an indulgence that one must experience. It’s a walk through a flavor forest, an urban oasis with a vibe that sets the pace for a memorable meal.

Brunch is a new addition to dining choices at Margaritaville, offering flavors with a decidedly Southern twist — pimento cheese hush puppies; Short Rib Benny on White Lily biscuits; Steak and Eggs with “runny” eggs and Wagyu skirt steak; French toast with sorghum maple syrup; and a breakfast burger with a fried egg and Benton’s bacon. Get the picture? Chef Kevin Spencer has done an amazing job creating a menu that screams “breakfast in the South.”

Dinner at JWB mirrors the brunch menu as far as flavor profiles go. Again, the chef places a focus on the Southern palate, adding some international notes to some dishes, such as his Wagyu steak frites with red chimichurri; Ora King salmon with bok choy and slow-roasted tomatoes; fish tacos with cilantro slaw and Aji Amarillo crema. And you cannot leave Margaritaville without a slice of that Key lime pie.

Order a cocktail from the bar or glass of wine from an extensive list of vintages, enjoy the music — live most evenings — and have a meal that will set the mood for your staycation in paradise.

JWB is a large space with the dining room wrapped around a central bar. A covered porch with ceiling fans makes for a pleasant experience if it’s not too hot outside. Sirius XM has a studio in the Nashville property, just off the lobby as you enter JWB Grill, and you never know who may be in the studio for interviews, like recent guests Mac McAnally and Vince Gill.

Stay the Night

Margaritaville Hotel has 165 rooms, the majority of which are standard double-queen or king-size rooms with mini fridges, Keurig coffee makers and mini bars. Twenty of the rooms are king suites with separate living area, and two of the suites are premium suites.

The Living It Up Suite is a one-bedroom suite ideal for entertaining family and friends with a large entertainment area that includes a bar, kitchenette, full-size refrigerator, microwave, ice machine, 75-inch HDTV, and an expansive gathering table to enjoy your favorite eats, drinks and games with your whole crew. There’s also a half bathroom for guests, as well as a poolside patio with direct access to the rooftop pool and FINS Bar.

Take the elevator to the top of Margaritaville for a stay in the Jimmy Buffett Suite with its amazing downtown views, but a vibe that puts you in the heart of an island resort. This is a two-bedroom suite with a living room with fireplace, shuffleboard, game table, complete kitchen with wet bar and a 75-inch smart HDTV. The suite has an inviting balcony that beckons you to come, sit, enjoy a cocktail and take in the panoramic views of downtown Nashville.

The hotel is the perfect getaway for those in Middle Tennessee needing an island staycation, so Margaritaville has created the Statecation Package just for you. It includes a Taste of Tennessee amenity package, two drink tickets at Fins and late check out. You’ll find this and other packages, such as the UT Fan Deal and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun package at www.margaritavilleresorts.com.

Margaritaville Hotel is proof that just a little change in latitude can change your attitude. No problem.