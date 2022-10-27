Nashville’s Largest Annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay & Pop Culture Convention Takes Place This Weekend

Music City Multi Con is Nashville’s largest annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay, and Pop Culture Convention. The three-day event is taking place October 28-30, 2022 in the 79,000 square foot Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN.

Music City Multi Con is the perfect event for the video game, comic, and pop culture fan. Featuring over 100 arcade and pinball machines, over 100 video game consoles, and the largest Pinball tournament in the state. They will also have tabletop gaming, a cosplay competition with cash prizes, and a kids costume contest. Plus they will have special guests running presentations and panels all three days. There will even be a large vendor room selling games, toys, and all the stuff you love.

Featured comic book guest include David Finch, Tyler Kirkman, E.M. Gist, Matt Banning, Larry Stucker, and Dan Fraga. Gaming Youtubers on hand will be Metal Jesus, John Riggs, and Nintendrew and more.

Tickets for Music City Multi Con can be purchased online or at the door the day of the event. Kids under the age of five are free, discounted tickets are for those age 6-13. There will be free parking on site. Buy tickets here.

Convention Hours:

Main Convention:

Friday Oct 28, 4:00 pm – midnight

Saturday Oct 29, 10:00 am – midnight

Sunday Oct 30, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Vendor Room:

Friday Oct 28, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday Oct 29, 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Sunday Oct 30, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Ticket Prices

• 3-Day Weekend Pass: $65 Adults, $30 Kids

• Single Day Saturday: $35 Adults, $15 Kids

• Single Day Friday or Sunday: $30 Adults, $15 Kids