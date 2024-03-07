Nashville’s Iconic Brown’s Diner Now Offering All Day Breakfast

Brown’s Diner, Nashville’s oldest diner and dive bar, announced the launch of an all-day breakfast menu. Originally opened in 1927, Brown’s Diner is a beloved Nashville institution recognized as one of the best burgers in the country. Breakfast was a staple at the diner in its early days of operation but hasn’t been offered at the restaurant for decades. Chef and owner Bret Tuck, who acquired Brown’s in 2021 to preserve its legacy for generations to come, is relaunching a robust breakfast menu, which will be offered seven days a week.

“For nearly 100 years, Brown’s Diner has been a go-to spot for locals for lunch and dinner. We are excited to bring back breakfast as another way to serve our neighbors and return to Brown’s roots,” said chef and owner Bret Tuck. “Our new breakfast menu features delicious, hearty classics made from scratch using the freshest ingredients. It’s just another reason for families and friends to gather at Brown’s, like Nashvillians have been doing for nearly a century.”

While the breakfast menu may look different than it did in 1927, guests can expect quality homemade diner classics with a Southern spin. Breakfast Biscuits are served on made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, in a variety of options like Bacon or Sausage with Egg and Cheese; Fried Chicken, Egg and Cheese; Turkey Burger Biscuits; or Bologna Biscuits. Brown’s Diner also offers a more traditional selection of Breakfast Sandwiches, including Bacon or Sausage with Egg and Cheese, all served on Charpier’s white or rye bread.

A whole section of the breakfast menu is dedicated to Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes, with variations including Banana Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, or a classic Pancake, all served with whipped butter and syrup. The Chicken and Cake is the perfect sweet-and-savory option with a fluffy homestyle pancake topped with crispy fried chicken, honey butter and syrup. The Brown’s Breakfast allows guests the choice of two eggs any style, hashbrowns, choice of meat, and choice of toast, biscuit or pancake; and Chicken Fried Chicken Breakfast is a hearty portion of fried chicken topped with gravy and accompanied by a biscuit, hashbrown, and eggs.

Must-try breakfast burritos include The Simple Man with a choice of meat, eggs, tots, and cheese; or the Gravy Train with sausage, eggs, cheese, tots, and Brown’s homemade gravy. A la carte and a kids’ menu are also available. Supporting local businesses is important to the team at Brown’s Diner and is proudly represented throughout the menu with local ingredients including coffee from Drew’s Brews, fresh breakfast sausage from Turnip Truck, and freshly baked buns and breads from Charpier’s Bakery.

In January 2021, seasoned restaurant industry veteran Bret Tuck acquired Brown’s Diner from longtime owner from Jim Love and has been committed to keeping the authentic energy alive and ensuring the legendary venue is preserved during a time where Nashville is losing many of its original restaurant destinations. Since purchasing, Tuck has overseen much-needed repairs and restoration of the 97-year-old building, while also expanding it with a spacious outdoor deck great for families and outdoor dining. Tuck was a partner and chef for Edley’s Bar-B-Que and Pancho and Lefty’s Cantina, before moving on to restore one of Nashville’s most beloved restaurants. Mixing tradition with his own style, Tuck has kept the Brown’s Diner classics, like the Original Brown’s Cheeseburger, while adding new offerings including a Smash Burger and his mom’s dessert recipes.

Breakfast is now available and served all day. Lunch and dinner menus are offered all day as well, with live music performances happening nightly in the bar. Brown’s Diner is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. No reservations are required.