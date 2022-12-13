Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall Adds Vietnamese Restaurant

Assembly Food Hall, the preeminent downtown dining and entertainment destination announced today the addition of Han’s Banh Mi & Pho, an authentic Vietnamese cuisine serving the Nashville community since 2019. Han’s Banh Mi opened this week in the South Hall, offering Assembly Food Hall guests a new Vietnamese option.

Husband and wife duo, Han Hong and Tram Nguyen, along with a seasoned business owner, Elden Gillard, opened Han’s Banh Mi & Pho in 2019 out of a passion for Vietnamese cuisines and culture. The restaurant’s banh mi bread is made in-house, baked fresh daily and its pho is made from scratch, traditionally low and slow-simmered with the highest quality local meats and bones. Some of Han’s specialties include banh mi, pho, bubble tea, grilled baguette with salt and chili, and more.

“At Assembly Food Hall, we proudly feature Nashville’s top restaurant owners who specialize in local favorites inspired by global cuisines, and we are excited to add a Vietnamese option into the mix,” said Kulsoom Klavon, Vice President of Curation at The Food Hall Co., the parent company of Assembly Food Hall. “Han, Tram, and Elden have perfected their family recipes and are passionate about sharing their Vietnamese culture through their trademark menu items.”

Han, Tram and Elden learned from Tram’s mother, Chef Loan Nguyen, a 40-year veteran in Vietnamese cuisine and currently the chairman of the Middle Tennessee Vietnamese community. The trio mainly practiced their crafts at Vietnamese festivals and events but eventually found an opportunity to take over a struggling small corner café in South Nashville. Han’s Banh Mi & Pho then opened, serving fresh, delicious, and authentic Vietnamese staples ever since.

“Our mission is to provide our customers the best quality food and convenience, without sacrificing authenticity,” said Han Hong, co-owner of Han’s Banh Mi. “We are thrilled to join Assembly Food Hall’s exceptional lineup of eateries and look forward to bringing a unique taste of Vietnam to the hall.”

Han’s Banh Mi joins a host of eateries at Assembly Food Hall, offering various cuisines with chef-curated menus serving the highest quality ingredients including:

Chilangos

Cotton & Snow

DeSano Pizzeria

Dock Local

Donut Distillery

Hattie Jane’s Creamery

Hōru Sushi Kitchen

Istanbul Shawarma

NoBaked Cookie Dough

Oke Poké

Pharmacy Burger

Pharmacy Garden

Philly Special

Prince’s Hot Chicken

Saffron

Smokin Chikin

Steam Boys

Thai Esane

The Liege Waffle Co.

Velvet Taco

Whisk Crepes Café

For more information on Assembly Food Hall eateries, bars and events, visit assemblyfoodhall.com.