Nashville Restaurants & Bars Limited to 50% Capacity Effective Nov 30

Andrea Hinds
Chago's Cantina
Photo: Chago's Cantina/Facebook

Nashville Mayor John Cooper has announced a new public health order for restaurants and bars.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 30, Nashville restaurants and bars will be limited to a maximum of 50% capacity, with social distancing. Also, there will be a 10pm last call and service for food/beverage, and no entry after 10pm.

public health order nov 24Mayor Cooper said in a tweet these “additional modifications are being made in response to the continued spike in COVID cases and concerns about hospital capacity.”

On Tuesday, November 24, Metro Health reported 525 new cases in the past 24 hours (including both confirmed and probable) and 3,531 active cases.

Andrea Hinds
