Nashville Restaurant Takes Top Ranking on Yelp’s ‘Best New Restaurants in the South’ List

Yelp recently released its list of “Best New Restaurants in the South 2024,” and one Nashville restaurant is at the top.

Out of the 25 spots on the list, a Nashville restaurant takes the top spot, and another Nashville restaurant comes in at number seven.

Noko, a tapas-inspired restaurant at 701 Porter Road, was number one on the list. Founder Jon Murray and his business partners, Wilson Brannock and Executive Chef Dung “Junior” Vo, “began cooking together over a charcoal fire several times a week,” which led the duo to open Noko.

A Yelp reviewer had this to say about the restaurant,“I’m obsessed with Noko. I’ve been a few times now and it just keeps getting better. The atmosphere is very cool, and you feel fancy enough but right at home. This last trip, we got the Tomahawk steaks, dumplings, brussels, fried rice, green beans, salmon carpaccio, fries, probably 5 other dishes, and everything was out of this world. Make a reservation and enjoy your feast—you’ll be glad you did.”

The other Nashville restaurant on the list is A-Roi by Smiley Thai at 2700 Clifton Avenue. A-Roi is a sushi and Thai food concept, co-owned by Amy Yimnoi and her husband, who goes by “Big-O.” They opened A-Roi because they “wanted to bring good-quality traditional Thai and Japanese food to Nashville,” says Amy to Yelp.

Regarding A-Roi, a Yelp reviewer shared,“This is one of the best restaurants in Nashville. Not only is it beautiful, but the food is 100% delicious, and the staff is great, too!”

Read about the complete list here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email