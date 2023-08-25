Nashville Restaurant Makes Southern Living’s List of Best New Restaurants in the South

Southern Living released its list of the “South’s Best New Restaurants of 2023” and one Nashville restaurant made the list.

Southern Living shared, ”From an elegant five-course Mexican tasting menu in New Orleans, to shatteringly crisp Thai fried chicken in Nashville, to sourdough crust pizzas in Birmingham, the food at all of these places is worthy of making a reservation, or even traveling for. And there’s truly something here for everyone, at every price point.”

There are 25 restaurants on the list from all over the South. At #19 on the list is International Market in Nashville.

Located at 2013 Belmont Boulevard, the restaurant isn’t new to those who have lived in the area for some time. It originally opened down the street in 1975 and closed in 2018. It re-opened in late 2021.

Southern Living stated about the restaurant, “The International Market is back and now co-run by the original owners’ children, celebrity chef Arnold Myint and his sister, Anna. But while there are many returning standbys at this beloved Thai restaurant and market—including the steam table and even some longtime employees who are deeply familiar with the way things were prepared at the original location—there are plenty of changes too.”

Some of the changes Southern Living noted was the decor and vegan options along with dishes like Hatyai Thai Fried Chicken.

