OpenTable released its list of the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America for 2019 and there’s one on the list in Nashville.

According to data from OpenTable, plant-based diets and meat alternatives have become much more prevalent in 2019 than previous years with reviews featuring “plant based” increasing by 200 percent since 2017. Additionally, there were less than 100 reviews before 2016 that mention “vegan”, but that number has since increased by almost 15,000 per month.

The list is extensive with restaurants listed from coast-to-coast. OpenTable created their list from more than 12 million verified diner reviews.

With 16 restaurants on the list, California takes the lead, followed by Pennsylvania and New York with 10 winners each. Washington, D.C. comes in fourth with seven restaurants, Florida is close behind with six and Illinois and Texas each claim four restaurants. Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington were also featured.

“There’s no doubt that plant-based dining is a trend as we’re seeing increasing interest in vegetarian menu options from our diners,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable in a release.

The Nashville restaurant to make the list was Chaatable, one of the four restaurants in Nashville by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, located at 4001 Charlotte Avenue in the Hill Center. Diners can find inside the saturated colorful restaurant, Indian street food with a menu divided up into snacks, hot, cold, small plates, and larger plates.

Other restaurants on the list with multiple locations include True Food Kitchen which opened its first restaurant in Tennessee in the Green Hills neighborhood in 2018.

