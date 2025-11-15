Nashville Restaurant Geist Becomes First U.S. Restaurant to Offer Hot Air Balloon Dining Experience

Geist Bar + Restaurant in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood announces a new, unique type of dining experience in which diners will dine under the stars in a grounded hot air balloon.

Sharing, “Coming soon to Geist Nashville…Starting next week, we’re taking dining to new heights. Our garden will feature a one of a kind hot air balloon installation offering an unforgettable dining experience under the stars. We’re proud to be the first restaurant in the U.S. to bring this concept to life, and trust us, Nashville hasn’t seen anything like it before.”

Here’s what you need to know about this new type of dining experience. The hot air balloon stays grounded, but you can enjoy the glow.

You can make reservations through OpenTable here.

Seating Times

• 5:00 PM

• 7:00 PM

• 9:00 PM

Details

• Limited to parties of 4–6 guests

• $125 per person, which includes your seat and a three-course menu

• Drinks are not included

• Plus tax, gratuity, and a 3% service charge

Please note:

• For the 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM seatings, guests must conclude by 6:45 PM and 8:45 PM respectively

• A credit card is required to secure your reservation

• A $60 per person no-show fee will apply with no exceptions

Geist opened in 2018 in a 1900s blacksmith shop in Germantown, located at 311 Jefferson Street. It’s one of Nashville’s oldest buildings with a bar, dining room, and garden.

