Nashville Restaurant Boom Inspires Handheld Marketing Service

Nashville-based marketing agency Green Apple Strategy launched Olive + Leo, a streamlined text marketing and digital engagement platform tailored to help restaurants and other hospitality businesses grow their audiences and build customer loyalty in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

With pricing to fit budgets of all sizes, Olive + Leo offers a wide range of effective, affordable customer engagement resources within one simple “handheld hospitality” solution, including online and in-person customer database enrollment, an intuitive SMS and MMS service with trackable promotions and performance metrics, turnkey social media strategies, and a comprehensive email marketing platform. Users can also choose between DIY and fully managed accounts based on their capacity and needs.

Samantha Pyle, founder and CEO at Green Apple Strategy, saw a need for independent restaurants in Nashville and Franklin—including many longtime favorites among local residents—to compete with bigger brands with marketing budgets to match.

“It’s never been more important, or more challenging, for hospitality businesses to find their audiences and tap into the loyalty they’ve inspired through the food, drinks, and atmosphere they’ve worked so hard to create,” said Pyle. “Customers crave genuine dialogue with the brands they love, but it’s largely up to those brands to meet their customers where they are to share their stories and make a personal connection.”

“When eight out of ten customers are messaging with their favorite brands on social media, even the smallest restaurant operation can no longer afford to consider digital engagement as an optional investment. It’s essential, and we made Olive + Leo to be an affordable solution that levels the playing field for hospitality businesses, regardless of their size.”

The team behind Olive + Leo, Green Apple Strategy, brings decades of combined marketing and public relations experience across a wide range of specialties including casual and fine dining. For over a decade, the Nashville-based business has served clients with a local and national presence through comprehensive marketing strategies aligned with their business goals including content marketing, paid media, search engine optimization, and public relations.

Learn more about Olive + Leo by visiting oliveleo.com.