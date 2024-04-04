Nashville Rallies Late, But Saints Hold On to Even Series

NASHVILLE – April 3, 2024 – After threatening to tie or take the lead, the Nashville Sounds (2-3) came up just short as their ninth inning rally ran out of steam in a 6-5 loss to the St. Paul Saints (3-1) on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

Nashville’s bullpen continued to dominate for a fifth-straight game, this time not allowing an earned run over 5.1 innings of work. Kevin Herget retired each of his four batters faced and Harold Chirino followed with 1.1 scoreless. Jared Koenig struck out four while retiring all five in the seventh and eighth innings before Blake Holub gave up an unearned run in the ninth. Janson Junk (0-1) took the loss in his first start of the season, giving up five runs (all earned) in 3.2 innings of work.

Young led the Sounds with two hits in his first appearance in the lineup this season. Collins’ three RBI homer was the biggest hit, while Hicklen doubled and scored two runs.

Right-hander Evan McKendry (0-1, 5.79) gets the ball for Nashville in game three of the series. He’ll square off on the mound against St. Paul’s Randy Dobnak (1-0, 2.25). First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. on Throwback Thursday in Hit City.

Source: Nashville Sounds

