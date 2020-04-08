Nashville Public Television Offers Daily Instructional Lessons

Williamson County Schools parents who are looking for additional resources for their first through eighth grade students may want to tune into Nashville Public Television, NPT, beginning April 6, 2020.

The Tennessee Department of Education is partnering with NPT and other PBS stations across the state to offer up to 30 hours of standards-aligned instructional lessons per week during the COVID-19 school closures.

The 30-minute segments will air from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each weekday on WNPT. Additionally, viewers can watch or record up to four more hours of content that will be broadcast overnight. Programming in English/Language Arts (ELA) and math for first through sixth grade students will be offered first while lessons for seventh and eighth grader students will begin starting April 13. The department will also make all videos available on its YouTube channel after they air. A schedule of programming in our area is available. Select the day of the week to see the schedule.

Accompanying lesson plans and work packets will be posted on the department’s website for teachers and families to use, adapt and build upon. Viewers may access the lesson plans and student work packets here.

The Williamson County Government Channel, WC-TV, will also supplement its programming with educational resources in the coming weeks beginning Monday, April 13 with the district’s Story Time videos. Story Time features WCS elementary school teachers. For the full WC-TV schedule, visit its page on the Williamson County government website.

WC-TV may be viewed on the following channels:

Comcast: 3

AT&T: 99

Charter: 192

United Communications Channel: 207

NPT may be viewed on the following channels:

Comcast: 8 and 1008

AT&T: 8 and 1008

Charter: 8

DirectTV: 8

Daytime Schedule:

Monday— First and Second Grade ELA and Math Lessons 10 a.m. CST- First Grade ELA 10:30 a.m. CST- First Grade Math 11 a.m. CST- Second Grade ELA 11:30 a.m. CST- Second Grade Math

Tuesday— Third and Fourth Grade ELA and Math Lessons 10 a.m. CST- Third Grade ELA 10:30 a.m. CST- Third Grade Math 11 a.m. CST- Fourth Grade ELA 11:30 a.m. CST- Fourth Grade Math

Wednesday— Fifth and Sixth Grade ELA and Math Lessons 10 a.m. CST- Fifth Grade ELA 10:30 a.m. CST- Fifth Grade Math 11 a.m. CST- Sixth Grade ELA 11:30 a.m. CST- Sixth Grade Math

Thursday— First and Second Grade ELA and Math Lessons 10 a.m. CST- First Grade ELA 10:30 a.m. CST- First Grade Math 11 a.m. CST- Second Grade ELA 11:30 a.m. CST- Second Grade Math

Friday— Third and Fourth Grade ELA and Math Lessons 10 a.m. CST- Third Grade ELA 10:30 a.m. CST- Third Grade Math 11 a.m. CST- Fourth Grade ELA 11:30 a.m. CST- Fourth Grade Math



Overnight Schedule:

Recorded videos covering ELA and Math for grades first through sixth will stream from 1 a.m.- 5 a.m. CST Monday through Friday beginning the week of April 6.

Online:

Lesson plans and student work packets

Seventh Grade- ELA and Math Lessons starting the week of April 16

Seventh Grade- ELA and Math Lessons starting the week of April 16