Nashville Predators to Launch 25th Anniversary with Block Party on Broadway

The Nashville Predators, in partnership with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, will launch their 25th-anniversary celebration with the Broadway Block Party presented by Tractor Supply, a free, three-day event that runs from June 26-28.

Broadway and the Bridgestone Arena Plaza will play host to a week full of exciting events coinciding with the 2023 NHL Awards and 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, both of which will be hosted at Bridgestone Arena. Among the activities include a stage set up on Broadway featuring live music performed each night; block parties beginning at 3 p.m. CT daily; and fan-friendly events such as red carpet walks, games, Predators alumni autographs, giveaways, food trucks, activations and more.

Predators partners on site will include Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game, Fifth Third Bank, Jack Daniel’s, Hardee’s, Bud Light, Gary Ashton REMAX and Hattie B’s. A day-by-day breakdown of the events is below; more information will be announced as it becomes available.

Monday, June 26

Broadway Block Party: 3 p.m.

United by Hockey Mobile Museum: 3 – 7 p.m.

Preds Alumni Appearances & Autographs: 4 – 6 p.m.

NHL Awards Red Carpet Arrivals: 4:30 p.m.

Brothers Osborne Performance on Broadway Main Stage: 5:45 p.m.

2023 NHL Awards Doors: 6:30 p.m.

2023 NHL Awards Show: 7 p.m.

Mitchell Tenpenny Performance on Broadway Main Stage: 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27

2023 EA SPORTS™ NHL 23 World Championship™: 12 p.m.

United by Hockey Mobile Museum: 12 – 7 p.m.

Broadway Block Party: 3 p.m.

Preds Alumni Appearances & Autographs: 4 – 6 p.m.

Tractor Supply’s Emerging artist Austin McNeil: 6:15 p.m.

Maddie & Tae: 7:15 p.m.

Kip Moore: 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

United by Hockey Mobile Museum: 12 – 7 p.m.

Broadway Block Party: 3 p.m.

Preds Alumni Appearances & Autographs: 4 – 6 p.m.

Jo Dee Messina Performance on Broadway Main Stage: 5 p.m.

Top Draft Prospects Red Carpet Arrivals: 4:30 – 5:15 p.m.

2023 NHL Draft Round One: 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 29

2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft rounds 2-7: 10 a.m. CT

For more information and to purchase tickets for the 2023 NHL Awards and 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, visit NashvillePredators.com/BlockParty.