Nashville Predators to Host Wine Festival

The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub will host its 16th Wine Festival and Tasting, presented by Deacon’s New South and bitse.io powered by Identiv, on Thursday, March 30 over the ice at Bridgestone Arena. The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. CT and will feature more than 300 higher-end wines, beer and spirits, food samplings from local restaurants and an extensive silent auction. In addition, local Chef Alex Belew, winner of Hell’s Kitchen will be featured in the Lexus Lounge during the event.

“The Preds Foundation’s Wine Festival has become a premier wine event in the community,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “This unique tasting experience gives fans the opportunity to sample a variety of wines, spirits, beers and food while walking around the floor of the arena and looking up at all 17,159 seats. We are always excited when it comes time to host our Wine Festival each spring.”

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Predators Foundation and fans can purchase tickets at www.nashvillepredators.com/wine. General admission tickets are $89 per person, and all tickets purchased will also receive a $30 gift card to Deacon’s New South. VIP tickets, which include a five-course dinner and wine pairing featuring selections from Cakebread Family of Wines in the Patron Platinum Club, are sold out for the event.

ABOUT THE NASHVILLE PREDATORS FOUNDATION EMPOWERED BY SMILEDIRECTCLUB

The Preds Foundation has partnered with Nashville-based SmileDirectClub in an ongoing effort to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth-oriented organizations. Since its inception in 1998, the Predators Foundation has awarded over $8 million in grants to the greater Nashville community. During the 2020-21 season, the Nashville Predators, Bridgestone Arena, Ford Ice Centers and Predators Foundation contributed over $4 million in cash and in-kind gifts throughout the Nashville community and surrounding areas. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and to see a list of upcoming events, visit NashvillePredators.com/Foundation.