Nashville Predators to Host Second Annual Preds Girls Hockey Day on April 2

Nashville, Tenn. (March 31, 2023) – The Nashville Predators will host their second annual Preds Girls Hockey Day presented by CAT Financial this Sunday, April 2 at Bridgestone Arena. The event will feature decorated U.S. Olympian, Megan Bozek, who will be in attendance to help with various clinics held throughout the day.

“I am so excited to come to Nashville to help grow the game for the girls and women who are involved in the sport,” Bozek said. “The NHL has done an incredible job at allowing different organizations to host a girls hockey day, which is so important for the exposure and visibility. Nashville has grown into quite the hockey town, and I am thrilled to be a small part in the big picture of getting more females involved in playing!”

The Preds Girls Hockey Day schedule is as follows:

1 – 1:45 p.m. – Try Hockey for Free

– Try Hockey for Free 1:45 – 2:30 p.m. – Little Preds/PREDecessor Clinic

– Little Preds/PREDecessor Clinic 2:45 – 3:45 p.m. – Intermediate Clinic

– Intermediate Clinic 3:45 – 4:30 p.m. – Goalie Clinic

– Goalie Clinic 4:45 – 5:45 p.m. – Advanced Clinic

– Advanced Clinic 6 – 7:15 p.m. – Women’s open hockey game

Preds Girls Hockey Day is just one many events that the Preds manage and operate to continue to grow girls hockey. The Preds recently hosted the NCAA Smashville Showcase featuring Division One women’s hockey teams and the Preds Girls Classic where 32 teams from across the U.S. and Canada competed to take home the championship. Additionally, the Harpeth Hall Polar Bears became the first girls-only teams to join the Preds Middle School and Junior Varsity Leagues. The JR Preds 14U, 16U and 19U girls teams are all currently competing for the USA Hockey National Championship in California this weekend.

“Attendance for the 2023 Preds Girls Hockey Day is nearly double that of last year’s – a testament to the growth of girls hockey in Middle Tennessee and surrounding areas,” Nashville Predators Girls Hockey Coordinator Erin Genereau said. “The venue, and on-ice presence of a great role model for women’s hockey, Megan Bozek, only adds to the excitement surrounding this event.”

After this weekend, the Predators will have multiple opportunities for girls to break into or continue playing hockey. Ford Ice Center Bellevue offers girls-only programs such as Learn to Play, PREDecessor, and skills clinics. In addition to a summer camp hosted by another former Olympian Lyndsey Fry, this summer Genereau and her team will also kick off an eight-week Learn to Play program for girls ages 10 and older who are new to the sport.

As with the Preds Girls Hockey Day clinics, there are a variety of opportunities for girls to play hockey in Nashville, regardless of age or skill level. Preds Girls Hockey is an initiative created for girls of all ages (4-17 years old) in partnership with the Nashville Predators and the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund. To learn more about girls hockey programs, visit NashvillePredators.com/GirlsHockey.