Nashville Predators to Host Second Annual Asian & Pacific Islanders Night

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 6, 2024) – The Nashville Predators organization, in partnership with Asian & Pacific Islanders (API) of Middle Tennessee, will host their Second Annual API Night on Feb. 10 when the Preds take on the Arizona Coyotes at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT.

The Preds worked alongside local artist, Drew Nguyen, to develop the first-ever API logo and jersey for the Nashville Predators organization. The design, which celebrates the Lunar New Year, features East Asian inspired flames to create dynamic rivers of gold within each number. Fans who purchase a special Theme Night Ticket Package to the game will receive a t-shirt with the custom API Night design.

The Nashville Predators Foundation will also have specialty jerseys featuring the API Night artwork available and signed by the Nashville Predators for auction. Fans can bid by texting PREDS to 76278 beginning Friday, Feb. 9 or stop by the Foundation table (section 106/107) during the game to bid.

Fans are encouraged to head down to the arena early to celebrate the Year of the Dragon and Lunar New Year. Pregame entertainment from the Middle TN Vietnamese Lion Dance Team and Tupulaga o Sāmoa, a Polynesian Dance Group, will take place on the Bridgestone Arena concourse. Tupulaga o Sāmoa will also perform on the concourse during the first intermission.

The first-ever Asian council member in Metro Nashville, Mina Johnson, will be a towel waver at the start of the game alongside actor James Kyson. There will be activations in-game to celebrate API heritage including Dr Pepper API trivia questions and performances on the Band Stage by Alison Nichols. To help pump up the crowd, Consul-General of Japan in Nashville, Yoichi Matsumoto, will serve as Mayor of Smashville and Board Chair of API Middle Tennessee, Jing Geng, will be honored as the Fan Captain of the game.

For more information on API Night and to purchase a Theme Night Ticket Package, please visit NashvillePredators.com/API.

Source: Preds

