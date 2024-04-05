Nashville Predators to Host Ninth Annual Pride Night on April 9

Nashville, Tenn. (April 4, 2024) – The Nashville Predators organization will proudly host their ninth annual Pride Night to celebrate the LGBTQIA2S+ community on April 9 when the Preds take on the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena.

“We are proud to support the LGBTQIA2S+ community through our annual Pride Night celebrations and to reiterate the message we believe to be true – Hockey is For Everyone,” Nashville Predators Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Amy Bratten said. “We’re looking forward to a great night recognizing many local organizations and nonprofits that work hard daily to support and empower the LGBTQIA2S+ community in Nashville and Middle Tennessee.”

Pride Night will kick off with the Dr Pepper Plaza Party beginning at 5 p.m. featuring local vendors and music from Emily Ortego and DJ Afrosheen, as well as unique aerial silk demonstrations. There will be activities for fans of all ages including a Glitter Bar, face painting and a unique fan-painted mural opportunity. Additionally, the first 5,000 fans in the building will receive a special edition Pride Night wrist sweat band decorated with a custom Pride logo.

There will be in-game celebrations and elevated entertainment throughout the game for Pride Night. Before puck drop, country music singer and songwriter Brooke Eden will perform the National Anthem. LGBTQIA2S+ leaders and supporters will be recognized and serve as Towel Wavers throughout the game, including the Honorary Nancy VanReece, formerly of Metro Nashville Council. Intermissions will feature entertainment by local artist and Proud To Be In Baseball nonprofit founder Bryan Ruby on the Ford Band Stage.

The Nashville Predators will also debut specialty Pride Night jerseys designed by local artist Brad DeLone, featuring a logo with dynamic streaks and a colorway supporting the LGBTQIA2S+ community. These player-signed jerseys will be auctioned off through the Nashville Predators Foundation. All proceeds will directly benefit local nonprofit and community organizations supported by the Foundation and Smashville GUIDER Board. To bid on a jersey, text ‘PREDS’ to 72638 or visit the Nashville Predators Foundation table at sections 106/107, where additional Pride Night auction items will also be available.

Fans who purchase a special Pride Night ticket package will receive a custom designed t-shirt featuring DeLone’s artwork. Theme Night tickets are available here.

The Predators will use the Celebration Spotlight platform to spotlight community organizations during the Dr Pepper Plaza Party and inside on the Bridgestone Arena concourse during the game. Fans are encouraged to stop by these table activations to learn more and support these local LGBTQIA2S+ organizations. Each group will also have a feature on NashvillePredators.com/Pride under the Celebration Spotlight on game day.