Nashville Predators to Appear 10 Times on National NHL Broadcast Schedule in 2023-24

The NHL, along with broadcast partners ESPN and TNT, released their national broadcast schedules for the upcoming season Wednesday and will showcase the Nashville Predators in 10 nationally televised games in 2023-24.

The Preds will have two games exclusively televised on TNT, three games on ESPN and another five games on the ESPN+/Hulu streaming service. The first of these nationally televised games will be Nashville’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 10 at AMALIE Arena, which will be shown exclusively on ESPN/ESPN+ as part of an Opening Night tripleheader.

The Preds will be on ESPN+/Hulu the following month when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 14 at Bridgestone Arena. The streaming service will also showcase Nashville’s Friday night tilt at the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 15, as well as two more road games against the Los Angeles Kings (Feb. 22) and the Florida Panthers (March 21) and a home matchup against the St. Louis Blues (April 4).

TNT will exclusively broadcast the Predators home game against the Kings on Jan. 31, as well as their road game against the Minnesota Wild on March 8. Additionally, ESPN will air Nashville’s road contest against the Kings on Jan. 18 and a home matchup against the Dallas Stars on Feb. 15.

The schedule announcement also included a number of start time changes for national broadcasts, which will affect the following Predators games:

Friday, Dec. 15 at Carolina Hurricanes, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/Hulu (changed from 6 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 23 vs. Dallas Stars, 1 p.m. CT on Bally Sports South (changed from 2 p.m.)

Monday, Jan. 15 at Vegas Golden Knights, 5 p.m. CT on Bally Sports South (changed from 9 p.m.)

Thursday, March 21 at Florida Panthers, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/Hulu (changed from 6 p.m.)

The @WaltDisneyCo & ESPN announce the ’23-’24 NHL schedule 🏒Oct. 10 | Opening Night tripleheader (ESPN/ESPN+)

🏒Feb. 2-3 | #NHL All-Star Skills (ESPN) & All-Star Game (ABC/ESPN+)

🏒Feb. 17-18 | NHL Stadium Series (ABC/ESPN+)

🏒June 24 | Stanley Cup Final (ABC/ESPN+)… pic.twitter.com/Mtr4uz7r7W — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 30, 2023

Source: Nashville Predators

