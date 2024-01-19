Nashville Predators Take Down Kings in 2-1 Victory



Ryan O’Reilly and Gustav Nyquist scored and Juuse Saros made 33 saves as the Nashville Predators defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

“I thought it was a great road win,” Nyquist said. “That’s a good team over there and I thought we got good play from all the guys today. We checked hard and I really liked our third period too. [There was] no panic. So, I thought we played a really good road game and it was a nice win for us.”

The result moves Nashville to 25-19-1 on the season and 12-8-1 on the road as they head to Arizona to conclude their three-game road trip on Saturday against the Coyotes.

Nyquist’s Game-Winner

Nyquist’s game-winning goal was his 12th marker of the season and the eighth in his last 13 outings.

With the goal, Nyquist surpassed his goal total from last season (11) in five fewer games.

