Nashville Predators’ Sportsman’s Theme Night

Hockey meets the heart of the outdoors at Sportsman’s Theme Night on January 10 with the Nashville Predators. We’re excited to share that Tennessee Wildlife Federation will be one of several outdoor organizations taking part in this event!

If you buy tickets to the game through the theme night link, your purchase helps support conservation work in Tennessee and connects you with other people who care about wildlife and the outdoors. The ticket bundle also includes an exclusive themed item and on-site displays from the Federation and other conservation partners.

