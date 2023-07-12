Nashville Predators Sign Denis Gurianov to One-Year Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (July 11, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Denis Gurianov to a one-year, $850,000 contract.

Gurianov, 26 (6/7/97), skated in 66 total NHL games last season with Dallas and Montreal, recording seven goals and 17 points. He began the campaign with the Stars, posting nine points (2g-7a) in 43 appearances, before a February trade sent him to the Canadiens, rounding out his season with eight points (5g-3a) in 23 contests.

Originally drafted by Dallas in the first round (12th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Gurianov has suited up in 280 career NHL games, notching 51 goals and 111 points. The 2019-20 campaign – his first full NHL season – saw him score 20 goals and record 29 points for the Stars, earning him an 11th-place finish in Calder Trophy voting. He hit the 30-point mark for the first time in the following campaign and picked up a career-high 31 points (11g-20a) in 2021-22 for Dallas. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound right wing has also skated in 32 career playoff games, all with Dallas; he helped lead the Stars to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020, where he dressed in all 27 games and was second on his team in goals (9) and sixth in points (17). He’s also played in 190 career AHL games for Texas, recording 112 points (54g-58a).

Before coming to North America, the Togliatti, Russia, native played in 55 games over two seasons for the KHL’s Lada Togliatti and also spent time in the country’s junior league. At the international level, Gurianov earned bronze with Russia at the 2017 World Junior Championship and appeared in the 2015 U-18 World Championship and 2014 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Source: Nashville Predators

