Nashville Predators Schedule for Week of November 14, 2022 (and Where to Watch)

The Predators (6-8-1) are tied for sixth place in the NHL’s Central Division with the Coyotes (6-8-1).

The Preds play three games at Bridgestone Arena this week:

Tuesday (11/15) against the Wild (7-6-2)

Thursday (11/17) against the Islanders (10-6-0)

Saturday (11/19) against the Lightning (8-6-1).

You can watch each of these games on ESPN+ and Bally Sports+.

What Happened Last Week?

Last week the Preds lost two games in a row to the Kraken (8-5-3) and the Avalanche (8-4-1). They did bounce back on Sunday against the Rangers (8-6-3). They won this game 2-1 thanks to goals from Mark Jankowski and Juuso Parssinen.

It’s been a rough start to the season, but they could take a step in the right direction this week.