Nashville Predators Reassign Seven to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (April 17, 2023) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forwards Luke Evangelista, Mark Jankowski, Michael McCarron, Zach Sanford, Kiefer Sherwood and Philip Tomasino; and defenseman Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL).

The Admirals closed out the regular season with a 41-24-5-2 record (89 points), finishing second in the Central Division and earning a berth to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the 17th time in the team’s AHL history. Milwaukee earned a bye to the Central Division semifinals, where it will take on Manitoba in a best-of-five series beginning April 28 in Winnipeg.

Season-ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! Place your first payment on full, half or quarter season ticket plans today to secure your spot in line to get the best seats at the lowest price and join the Loyal Legion for our 25th anniversary season. As a Season Ticket Citizen, you’ll receive first access to seat locations, priority 2023 NHL Awards and Draft event access, exclusive gifting, Stanley Cup Playoffs ticket opportunities and more! Visit NashvillePredators.com/seasontickets or call 615-770-7800 to join the Loyal Legion!

SOURCE: Nashville Predators

MORE SPORTS NEWS