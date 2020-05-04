The Nashville Predators season is on hold and until we can enjoy a game at Bridgestone Arena, the Nashville hockey team is offering ways to engage hockey fans of all ages.

Whether you want to make your next video chat Preds themed, fill out a crossword, complete a coloring sheet or just miss seeing your favorite mascot, we’ve got you covered!

All of the below activities can be found here.

Mad Libs

You can complete mad libs where you fill out a form online and they email you the mad lib.

Zoom Backgrounds

For those who are attending Zoom meetings or using the platform to chat with friends or family, check out the Nashville Predators themes. You can find the Predators logo, the Predators step and repeat, Bridgestone Arena Concert backgrounds and more.

Phone Background

Update your phone background with your favorite player. Choose from Johansen, Rinne, Josi, or Gnash.

Crossword Puzzle

Are you a pro at crossword puzzles, find one all about the Predators on their Game With Us Page.

Find these and more on the Nashville Predators Game With Us page.

Nashville Predators Continue to Give Back

In the month of April, the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub (the “Predators Foundation”) distributed its largest-ever one-time donation program, with grant distributions totaling $700,000.

Throughout 2020, a broad array of Nashville and Middle Tennessee nonprofits received a record-high 168 grants. In total, the Predators Foundation has now provided $7.2 million in grants since its inception in 1998. Despite the unfortunate inability to host an in-person grant presentation ceremony at Bridgestone Arena this year, the Predators Foundation found a way to honor every recipient throughout the month for their commitment and service to our community. From April 6 through April 29, seven different nonprofit grant recipients were announced and highlighted each day on Predators (@PredsNHL) and Predators Foundation (@PredsFoundation) social media outlets.