Nashville Predators Mark Borowiecki Announces Retirement

Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce his retirement from professional hockey.

Borowiecki was a fifth-round pick by his hometown Ottawa Senators in the 2008 NHL Draft, and he played 375 games for the Senators over nine years. Nashville signed the veteran blueliner to a two-year, $4 million contract in October 2020 and re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2022-23 season. Over the course of his career, he recorded 848 penalty minutes in 458 regular-season games, leading the league in that category twice. He finishes his NHL career with 56 points (15g-41a).

Borowiecki only skated in four games for the Predators this year before an awkward hit against the boards in Nashville’s 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 22 sidelined him for the remainder of the season. The 33-year-old stayed involved with the team during his recovery and could frequently be found in the locker room at Bridgestone Arena or working out with other injured Predators players at Centennial Sportsplex.

Source: Nashville Predators

