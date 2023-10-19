Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Alumni Clay Shoot

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 18, 2023) – The Nashville Predators Foundation and Preds alumni Hal Gill and Chris Mason will host the Alumni Clay Shoot on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 12 to 5 p.m. CT at the Nashville Gun Club. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Preds Foundation, which supports local youth and family-oriented organizations in the Middle Tennessee community.

All levels of play are welcome to participate in the 74-bird course clay shooting tournament, including beginners (must be 18 or older). Each team of four will be paired with a celebrity and a safety officer will be on hand to assist. Registration includes ammunition, an exclusive shooter gift bag, lunch provided by Hunt Brothers Pizza, dinner provided by Puckett’s and post-event beverages and awards.

Schedule:

12:00 -1 p.m. CT: Registration and lunch provided by Hunt Brothers Pizza

1:15 p.m. CT: Safety Briefing

1:30 p.m. CT: Shotgun Start

3:30 p.m. CT: Dinner provided by Puckett’s & Awards Ceremony

For more information about the Clay Shoot or to register, please visit NashvillePredators.com/ClayShoot.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub

The Preds Foundation has partnered with Nashville-based SmileDirectClub in an ongoing effort to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2023, the Preds Foundation awarded $800,040 in grants to 172 local non-profits through its Helper Grants empowered by SmileDirectClub program. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded over $22 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and to see a list of upcoming events, visit http://www.nashvillepredators.com/foundation or follow our Instagram, X and Facebook pages.

