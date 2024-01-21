Nashville Predators Filip Forsberg and Wife Erin Alvey Announce Baby News

Nashville Predators Filip Forsberg and wife, country artist, Erin Alvey announced baby news on social media.

The couple posted the news on Instagram in a series of photos. In the first photo, you see the couple holding a sonogram photo. A second photo shows just the baby’s sonogram photo with a mustache drawn on the baby. The captions says, “Baby Boy Forsberg joining in May 2024.”

In  July 2022, the couple wed in France at Alvey’s family chateau with a reception behind the castle with a five-course French meal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ERIN ALVEY (@erinalvey)

