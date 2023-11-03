Nashville Predators Fall to the Seattle Kraken 4-2



The Nashville Predators scored twice on the power play but ultimately fell 4-2 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Juuse Saros, who recorded a shutout against Seattle in Nashville’s home opener on Oct. 12, stopped 27 of 31 shots faced.

With the loss, Nashville moves to 4-6-0 on the season and is now 1-1-0 against Seattle.

PREDS STANDOUTS

Novak’s power-play goal in the first period tied him with Sissons for the team lead in goals with five. Novak recorded a three-game point streak from Oct. 21-28 (2g-2a). His seven points (5g-2a) are tied with Ryan O’Reilly for the second-most among Preds skaters, and he now has five points (3g-2a) in his last five games.

With a secondary assist on Novak’s first-period tally, Evangelista now has six points (1g-5a) in his last six games, including two multi-point efforts – on Oct. 21 vs. San Jose (1g-1a) and Oct. 28 vs. Toronto (2a).

Filip Forsberg assisted on Josi’s power-play goal in the second period, extending his team lead in both points (9) and assists (8). Forsberg’s assist also earned him sole possession of Nashville’s career lead in points against the Kraken with six (2g-4a) in six games.

Josi now has points in six of his last seven games. His power-play tally in the second period was his second goal of the season; he scored his first, the OT winner, on Saturday vs. Toronto.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News