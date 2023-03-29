Nashville Predators End Bruins’ Win Streak with 2-1 Victory



In a stunning upset, the Nashville Predators took down the top-seeded Boston Bruins with a score of 2-1 at the TD Garden on Tuesday. This win put an end to the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak and marked just the fourth time this season that the Bruins have suffered a regulation loss on their home turf.

Cody Glass was the standout performer for the Predators, scoring a goal and adding an assist to lead all skaters with two points. Meanwhile, Juuse Saros was solid in net, making an impressive 35 saves to help secure the win for Nashville.

The Bruins put up a strong fight, particularly in the final period where they outshot the Predators 16-4. Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak combined for a late goal that nearly tied the game, but it was too little too late as the Predators held on for the victory.

Despite their recent struggles, the Predators are still in the hunt for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, and this victory over the Bruins will give them some much-needed momentum as they continue their playoff push.

The Predators will now turn their attention to their next opponent, the Pittsburgh Penguins, whom they will face off against on Thursday night.