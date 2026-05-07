Nashville Predators Earn 10th Overall Pick in 2026 NHL Draft

Nashville Predators fans have a reason to look forward to this summer. Tuesday’s NHL Draft Lottery placed the Preds at 10th overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, a position the franchise has never held before. More Sports News

Where Do the Predators Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft?

Nashville lands at 10th overall after the lottery results came in Tuesday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs claimed the top spot, with the San Jose Sharks slotting in at second.

How Many Draft Picks Does Nashville Have in 2026?

The Predators head into the draft with 12 total selections. That haul includes three fifth-round picks, two picks each in the second, third and fourth rounds, and single selections in the first, sixth, and seventh rounds. Final positioning for the remaining picks will be set closer to draft weekend.

When Is the 2026 NHL Draft and Where Is It Being Held?

Buffalo hosts the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26-27. Nashville fans can follow all the latest draft news and offseason updates at NashvillePredators.com.

Source: Nashville Predators