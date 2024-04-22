Nashville Predators Drop Game One in 4-2 Loss to Canucks



April 22, 2024 – Jason Zucker and Ryan O’Reilly both scored, but the Nashville Predators ultimately dropped Game One to the Vancouver Canucks in a 4-2 decision on Sunday.

Sunday’s game saw Nashville newcomers Jason Zucker and Ryan O’Reilly each crack the scoresheet in their Predators postseason debuts.

Entering the third period leading their Pacific Division opponent, 2-1, the Predators were stung by a quick two-goal rally from Vancouver within a 12-second span and exited Rogers Arena on Sunday feeling that certain parts of their game had been left on the table.

The result saw Vancouver take a 1-0 series lead over Nashville as the Predators turn their attention to Game Two on Tuesday.

Puck drop at Rogers Arena is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, ESPN2, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

