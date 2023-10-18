Nashville Predators Drop 6-1 Decision to Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena



The Nashville Predators dropped a 6-1 decision to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Juuse Saros, who had allowed just one even-strength goal through three games entering Tuesday’s contest, allowed three straight in the first period against Edmonton. He was replaced in net by Kevin Lankinen at the start of the second period.

PREDS STANDOUTS

Tommy Hockey: Novak’s goal was his second power-play tally through four games this season, having scored once on the man advantage in last week’s season opener at Tampa Bay. His goal on Tuesday vs. Edmonton was also the 20th of his NHL career. Ryan O’Reilly and Philip Tomasino were credited with assists on the tally.

Ekky Comes Home: Mattias Ekholm received a standing ovation and a moving video tribute as he returned to Bridgestone Arena for the first time since being traded to Edmonton on Feb. 28, 2023. Ekholm was selected by the Predators in the fourth round (102nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and played the first 719 games of his career with Nashville – the third-most games by a defenseman in franchise history. He recorded 268 points (62g-206a), appeared in 75 career playoff games and was an alternate captain with the Predators from 2017-23.

The Predators head to the Big Apple for a Thursday night matchup against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT.

